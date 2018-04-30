FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 30, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Hindustan Zinc March-quarter profit falls 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, on Monday posted an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower zinc sales.

Net profit fell to 25.05 billion rupees ($377.46 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 30.57 billion rupees a year earlier, the zinc miner said in a statement on Monday.

Total income slipped 6.5 percent to 67.63 billion rupees, while revenue from its biggest segment zinc fell 11 percent to 45.64 billion rupees.

Mined metal production in the quarter was 18 percent lower to 255 kilotonnes year-on-year, hurt by a decline in overall ore grades due to transition from open cast to underground mining, the company said.

($1 = 66.3650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Aby Jose Koilparambil; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.