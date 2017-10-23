Hindustan Zinc second-quarter profit rises 34 percent

REUTERS - Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS), India’s biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

Net profit rose to 25.45 billion rupees ($391.42 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 19.02 billion rupees a year earlier, said the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS). bit.ly/2z0HTUu

Revenue from operations rose 52 percent to 53.09 billion rupees, while income from zinc operations rose 45 percent to 39.03 billion rupees.

Mined metal production in the quarter rose 14 percent to 219 kilotonnes, the company said on Monday. Hindustan Zinc also recorded an exceptional gain of 2.91 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees)