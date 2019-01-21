Money News
Hindustan Zinc third-quarter profit falls

(Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd posted a 3.8 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, in a period marred with higher expenses.

Net profit dropped to 22.11 billion rupees ($310.3 million in the quarter ended Dec 31, from 22.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the zinc miner said.

Revenue from operations declined 6.5 percent to 55.40 billion rupees while mined metal production in the quarter rose 3 percent over last year.

Hindustan Zinc shares fell 2.4 percent in afternoon trade.

($1 = 71.2625 rupees)

