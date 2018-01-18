FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:16 AM / 2 days ago

Hindustan Zinc third-quarter profit slips about 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, posted a nearly 4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit was 22.30 billion rupees ($349.48 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 23.20 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's biggest zinc miner said in a statement. bit.ly/2FP6axa

Total income rose 4.1 percent to 62.20 billion rupees, while total expenses increased 2 percent.

Mined metal production declined 13 percent to 240 kilotonnes from a year earlier.

($1 = 63.8100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Subhranshu Sahu

