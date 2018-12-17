ABB to sell Power Grids to Hitachi, revamp business structure

The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen at a plant in Zurich, Switzerland September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB reached a deal with Japan’s Hitachi to sell its Power Grids division, with the Swiss engineering group adding it plans to return net cash proceeds of $7.6-7.8 billion from selling the 80.1 percent stake in the unit to shareholders.

The Zurich-based company, which will initially retain 19.1 percent of the division, also said on Monday it would be modifying the structure of remaining businesses, resulting in roughly $500 million annual run-rate cost reductions across the group following $500 million in non-operational restructuring charges.