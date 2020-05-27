Hong Kong lines up launch of MSCI derivatives amid doubts on city's future

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s exchange is launching derivatives products with U.S.-based index publisher MSCI that the Singapore bourse is relinquishing, in a deal it said underpinned the territory’s draw amid concerns from a new security law planned by China.

A flag bearing the logo of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited flies in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK) said on Wednesday it will launch Asia and emerging markets futures and options contracts under a licence deal with MSCI Inc (MSCI.N), under which it will receive a suite of MSCI equity indexes. HKEX said it will launch an initial 37 futures and options contracts.

The announcement comes days after China’s National People’s Congress said it would impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, which some fear could undermine Hong Kong as a financial centre. U.S. government officials’ comments have also put into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law.

The MSCI deal “represents another significant development in continuing to build the breadth, depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s vibrant financial markets,” HKEX Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said in a statement.

The contracts are currently listed on Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) (SGXL.SI). SGX said in a separate statement that it would not renew its licencing agreement with MSCI when it expires in February 2021, other than for the MSCI Singapore index.

MSCI products account for approximately 16% of derivative volumes at SGX, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

HKEX shares rose 0.5% in the morning session compared to a 0.4% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

SGX shares have not resumed trading after being suspended on Wednesday morning ahead of an announcement.

The Hong Kong bourse said last year in its three-year strategic plan that it wants to diversify the range of products it offers, which have traditionally been focused on shares of Chinese and Hong Kong companies.

CEO Li said that the products were particularly aimed at international investors, who were already trading Hong Kong or Chinese products on HKEX.

Last year, MSCI and HKEX signed a licence agreement to launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool due to rising investor interest in Chinese mainland shares.

Those A share futures are still awaiting approval from mainland Chinese regulators

The new contracts, which will use the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia, MSCI China Free, MSCI Singapore and MSCI India indices, among others, are also subject to regulatory approval.