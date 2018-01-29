FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund 2017 investment income hits record HK$252 bln - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a record investment income of HK$252 billion ($32.23 billion) in 2017, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with an adjusted HK$68.13 billion investment gain in 2016.

That compared with an adjusted investment income of HK$61.8 billion in the third quarter, HK$71.3 billion in the second quarter and HK$64.9 billion in the first, HKMA said.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

$1 = 7.8193 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.