February 7, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated a day ago

Lundbeck's Q4 operating profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Lundbeck’s fourth-quarter operating profit came in at 932 million Danish crowns ($155.19 million), undershooting the 1.05 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Danish company, which makes medicine for psychiatric and neurological disorders, has been looking for a new permanent chief executive since Israel’s Teva poached Kare Schultz last September.

Lundbeck expects revenue of 17.2-18.0 billion crowns in 2018, compared with the 17.86 billion forecast by analysts, and an operating profit of 4.8-5.2 billion crowns, compared with the 4.85 billion forecast in a Reuters’ poll.

$1 = 6.0054 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens

