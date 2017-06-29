FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
RPT-H&M Q2 pretax profit beats expectations
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a month ago

RPT-H&M Q2 pretax profit beats expectations

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M posted on Thursday a 10 percent increase in fiscal second-quarter pretax profit, beating expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, and said it was helped by continued expansion and tight cost control.

Pretax profit in the March-May period grew to 7.71 billion crowns ($904.3 million) from a year-earlier 7.00 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 7.11 billion.

H&M said it expected local-currency sales in June to increase by 7 percent year-on-year, against a mean forecast of 8 percent. ($1 = 8.5256 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.