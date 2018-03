Indonesia's HM Sampoerna 2017 profit falls slightly

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - PT HM Sampoerna, Indonesia’s largest listed cigarette maker, reported a 0.7 percent decline in net income last year, a stock exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

Sampoerna’s full-year 2017 net income was 12.67 trillion rupiah ($920.1 million), down from 12.76 trillion rupiah in 2016, according to the filing.

It was lower than an average estimate of 13.18 trillion rupiah drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,770 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)