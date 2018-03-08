HNA's Gategroup to handle catering for SunExpress

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s Gategroup unit has agreed with SunExpress to provide in-flight catering and provisioning services for the Turkish airline’s network that transports more than seven million passengers a year, Gategroup said.

It gave no financial terms for the contract, which took effect on Feb. 1. Gategroup said on Thursday it would deliver the service in partnership with Sancak Inflight Service.

HNA is in the process of floating Gategroup as it raises funds to help tackle a liquidity crunch after a flurry of acquisitions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)