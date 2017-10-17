HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group Co Ltd plans to invest 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in tourism and digital transformation, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Eric Tong, an HNA Group board member and Chairman of HNA Technology Group, told Reuters on the sidelines of a media event the firm will primarily focus on tourism-related investment over the long term.

He did not elaborate further on the investment plans.