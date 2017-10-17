FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2017 / 7:22 AM / in 5 days

HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group Co Ltd plans to invest 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in tourism and digital transformation, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Eric Tong, an HNA Group board member and Chairman of HNA Technology Group, told Reuters on the sidelines of a media event the firm will primarily focus on tourism-related investment over the long term.

He did not elaborate further on the investment plans.

$1 = 6.6144 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

