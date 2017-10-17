FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation
October 17, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 5 days

UPDATE 1-HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and context)

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chinese aviation to financial services conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd will invest 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) to promote tourism and digital transformation, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Eric Tong, chairman of HNA Technology Group, told Reuters the amount represented “a long term investment plan” focused mainly on developing the tourism business.

Tong did not elaborate on how the funds would be raised or spent, but did not rule out “merging other companies”.

He was speaking at an event to launch a mobile application bringing together HNA’s offerings in the hospitality, aviation and financial sectors.

HNA, which has bought stakes in Hilton Worldwide Holdings , Carlson Hotels Inc. and NH Hotel Group SA, has an interest in 8,000 hotel properties at home and overseas.

It also controls more than a dozen, mostly domestic, carriers, led by flagship Hainan Airlines.

The group has seen deals stall in the face of heightened scrutiny over its ownership and finances after announcing more than $50 billion in acquisitions in a little over two years.

Tong is also chief executive of subsidiary Tianjin Tianhai Investment, which last year spent about $6 billion on U.S. technology provider Ingram Micro Inc, and $675 million for IT outsourcing firm Pactera International.

He declined to comment on Pactera’s fundraising plans, after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) suspended preliminary work on a planned U.S. initial public offering this year. ($1=6.6144 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
