China's HNA Group says will keep investing in the United States

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - HNA Group Co, one of the most acquisitive Chinese buyers of overseas assets, will keep investing in the United States, one of its key overseas markets, the conglomerate’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Tan said on Tuesday.

HNA has been in the spotlight together with other Chinese conglomerates for the billions of dollars splashed on marquee real estate properties and global brands, as Beijing cracks downs on what it deems excessive deals.

“We still have a strong belief US and China will have a very good relationship, we will keep on investing (in) related business,” Tan said at an industry gathering.

He added that HNA was the healthiest it had ever been in the history of its growth. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)