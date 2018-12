FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

(Reuters) - HNA Group on Thursday said HNA Capital and HNA Technology, two entities which were previously separate, will now become business units of HNA Group.

HNA Technology Co. Ltd. (600751.SS) will remain under the leadership of the technology unit within HNA Group, the company said.