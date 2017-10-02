FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 pct of workforce
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 15 days ago

Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.

The company, which had initiated a cost-savings program in February, had 816 active employees as of June 30. (bit.ly/2xbelOF)

Home Capital said it is still facing high costs after investors withdrew more than 90 percent of funds from the mortgage lender’s high-interest savings accounts.

The withdrawals accelerated when the Ontario Securities Commission accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business.

The company reached a settlement with the commission in June and accepted responsibility for misleading investors.

Home Capital said on Monday that it does not expect to record any further significant expenses as part of the program.

The lender had previously incurred restructuring costs of about C$9.7 million after tax in the first half of 2017.

($1 = 1.2505 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.