December 6, 2017 / 11:24 AM / a day ago

Home Depot announces $15 bln buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, on Wednesday announced a $15 billion share repurchase plan and set a target to grow annual sales to between $114.7 billion and $119.8 billion by the year ending January 2021.

The company said the new buyback program, for which it did not set a time period, would replace its previous authorization.

It announced a $15 billion share repurchase program in February.

Home Depot said it expected to buy back $8 billion of shares in 2017, ahead of its investor day event later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

