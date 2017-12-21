FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs: report
December 21, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 5 days ago

Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are developing all solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Honda Motor's logos are seen at its Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Hachigo's news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

It was not clear from the report whether the two companies were expected to work together.

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to EVs, and some are tying up to share the high costs of developing batteries for them.

In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp has teamed up with Panasonic to research developing EV batteries.

Honda told Reuters it was looking at the possibility of developing all solid-state batteries but would not elaborate, while Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
