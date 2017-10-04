Honda says to consolidate two Japan factories into one around 2022

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to consolidate production at two of its Japanese plants in a single factory within the next five years to accommodate the production of electric vehicles and other new-technology vehicles.

Honda said that production at its Sayama and Yorii plants just north of Tokyo would be consolidated into the newer Yorii plant by around March 2022. Most workers currently at the Sayama plant would be transferred to the Yorii plant, it added.

“We are doing this to further evolve development of new technologies,” Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said at a press conference. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)