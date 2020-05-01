Honduran president denies drug trafficking accusations

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/Files

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The drug trafficking accusations against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez are “100%” false, the president’s office said on Thursday, after U.S. prosecutors announced drug trafficking charges against a former chief of the Honduran National Police.

Hernandez has not been charged with a crime, but U.S. prosecutors and witnesses at the trial of his brother, Tony Hernandez, have implicated him in drug trafficking and taking bribes.