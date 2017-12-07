Honduras suspends curfew in eight departments after vote dispute

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras suspended its nighttime curfew in eight regions, or departments, on Wednesday after the areas were not deemed to pose a risk to public order following a disputed Nov. 26 presidential vote, a government security spokesman said.

A woman walks along the street during curfew while the country is still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The Honduran government suspended some rights to free movement by imposing a curfew last week when protests erupted over irregularities in the vote count for the election.

It later lifted the curfew in an island department and two cities. Honduras has 18 departments.