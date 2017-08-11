FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements
August 11, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 days ago

FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had closed its investigation of several agreements between Honeywell International Inc and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co related to the sale of a next-generation refrigerant in automotive air conditioning systems.

The commission voted to close the investigation in accordance with a recent initiative to close older, pending investigations where appropriate, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

