FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had closed its investigation of several agreements between Honeywell International Inc and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co related to the sale of a next-generation refrigerant in automotive air conditioning systems.

The commission voted to close the investigation in accordance with a recent initiative to close older, pending investigations where appropriate, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)