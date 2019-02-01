Honeywell forecasts full-year earnings above estimates

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Friday forecast full-year earnings in a range that was largely above analysts’ estimates, as the company continues to benefit from robust demand for aircraft parts.

The company, which makes everything from aircraft engines to catalysts used in petroleum refining, said it expects 2019 earnings per share between $7.80 and $8.10, compared to an average estimate of $7.88 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Honeywell’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 10.3 percent, as it spun off its home and transportation businesses in the fourth quarter of last year.