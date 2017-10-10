Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 billion in sales, keeps aerospace

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Miller/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) will spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth $7.5 billion in annualized sales. The changes defy calls by one of its shareholders, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, to spin off its aerospace division.