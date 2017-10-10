FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 billion in sales, keeps aerospace
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 10, 2017 / 11:02 AM / in 7 days

Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 billion in sales, keeps aerospace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Miller/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) will spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth $7.5 billion in annualized sales. The changes defy calls by one of its shareholders, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, to spin off its aerospace division.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.