FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2018 / 11:36 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Intl receives $1.4 bln privatization proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount to HK$11 billion, from $11 billion, in first paragraph)

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd has received a proposal from Pou Chen Corp to be taken private that values it at around HK$11 billion ($1.4 billion), it said on Sunday in a stock exchange filing.

Pou Chen Corp has offered Pou Sheng International a cancellation price of HK$2.03 per share, which represents a premium of around 31.82 percent over Pou Sheng’s last closing price.

Pou Sheng International shareholder Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd will sell its 62.41 percent stake in Pou Sheng to Pou Chen as part of the proposal at the cancellation price for a total of HK$6.8 billion, according to the stock filing.

Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Pou Chen. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.