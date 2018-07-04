Hong Kong court grants British lesbian right to spousal visa in landmark ruling

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s top court ruled on Wednesday that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa, upholding a lower court’s decision, in a landmark judgment that could open the door for expatriates’ same-sex partners to move to the financial hub.

FILE PHOTO - Participants march with a banner with rainbow colours during the annual pride parade in Hong Kong, China, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The British woman, identified only as QT in court, sued the director of immigration in 2014 after she was denied a spousal visa that would have granted her resident status and allowed her to work without the need for a separate visa.

The woman and her partner, a dual British and South African national identified only as SS who was offered work in Hong Kong, had entered into a civil partnership in Britain.

“Although I cannot be with you in person today, that does not diminish the joy I feel, knowing that Hong Kong’s highest court has upheld my right, as a lesbian woman, to be treated equally by the Hong Kong government,” QT said in a statement issued through her lawyer.

The unanimous ruling by five judges brings to an end the landmark case involving rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, which has garnered support from more than 30 top global banks and law firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Hong Kong is a popular destination for expatriates, many of whom work in the city’s financial services and legal sectors.

Marriage is legally defined as a monogamous union between a man and a woman in Hong Kong.

But the public’s support for same-sex marriage has “grown markedly over a short period”, according to a study by the University of Hong Kong released on Tuesday.

In 2013, 38 percent of the some 400 people surveyed by the Centre for Comparative and Public Law supported same-sex marriage. A similar poll with more than 1,400 people last year found more than half believed same-sex couples should be allowed to marry.

FILE PHOTO - People take part in the annual LGBT pride parade in Hong Kong, China November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo