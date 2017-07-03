FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China-HK "Bond Connect" sees 7.05 bln yuan of trade on first day
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a month ago

China-HK "Bond Connect" sees 7.05 bln yuan of trade on first day

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Global investors purchased 4.9 billion yuan ($721.4 million) of China bonds on Monday, on the first day of a long-awaited "Bond Connect" scheme that links China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors.

The aggregate trading volume was 7.05 billion yuan, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said on its website.

The launch of the programme was timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule and trading will initially be "northbound", meaning foreign investors will be able to buy and sell Chinese bonds. ($1 = 6.7925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.