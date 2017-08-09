FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong to offer HK$40 bln in additional Exchange Fund Bills
August 9, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong to offer HK$40 bln in additional Exchange Fund Bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s central bank said on Wednesday it will offer HK$40 billion ($5.11 billion) worth of additional Exchange Fund Bills to meet increased demand by banks, given the abundance of liquidity in the banking system.

The issuance of additional Exchange Fund paper would be conducted by expanding the supply of three-month Exchange Fund Bills, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.

In a separate statement, the HKMA said the additional issuance had nothing to do with the trend of the Hong Kong dollar, which this week eased to its weakest level in 18 months.

“The recent weakening of the HKD is not a concern to the HKMA,” it said.

$1 = 7.8273 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry

