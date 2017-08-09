Hong Kong to offer HK$40 bln in additional Exchange Fund Bills

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s central bank said on Wednesday it will offer HK$40 billion ($5.11 billion) worth of additional Exchange Fund Bills to meet increased demand by banks, given the abundance of liquidity in the banking system.

The issuance of additional Exchange Fund paper would be conducted by expanding the supply of three-month Exchange Fund Bills, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.

In a separate statement, the HKMA said the additional issuance had nothing to do with the trend of the Hong Kong dollar, which this week eased to its weakest level in 18 months.

“The recent weakening of the HKD is not a concern to the HKMA,” it said.