Hong Kong dollar hits 18-mth low, nearing lower end of trading band

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar eased to its lowest level low against the U.S. dollar in 18 months on Tuesday as the currency moved toward the lower end of its trading band between 7.75-7.85.

Hong Kong’s currency has been weakening steadily this year, as the interest rates charged by the city’s banks have failed to follow U.S. interest rates higher.

The local dollar was changing hands at 7.8236, the weakest level since January 2016. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)