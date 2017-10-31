FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.91 trln end-Sept - HKMA
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 8:42 AM / Updated a day ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.91 trln end-Sept - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,902.5 billion ($500.25 billion) at the end of September, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

It was HK$9.9 billion lower than the total at the end of August, with foreign currency assets increasing by HK$8.5 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets down by HK$18.4 billion, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the issuance of certificates of indebtedness and the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars.

This was partly offset by mark-to-market losses on foreign currency portfolios and a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities, it said.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign currencies and withdrawals of placements by fiscal reserves, it added.

($1 = 7.8011 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.