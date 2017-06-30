FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.81 trln end-May - HKMA
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a month ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.81 trln end-May - HKMA

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,807.4 billion ($487.81 billion) at the end of May, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$23.6 billion lower than the total at the end of April, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$14.7 billion and HK$8.9 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was mainly due to a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities, which was partly offset by mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios and the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to withdrawals of placements by Fiscal Reserves and sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign currencies, which were partly offset by the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities.

$1 = 7.8051 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.