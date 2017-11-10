REFILE-Hong Kong's Q3 GDP expands s/adj 0.5 pct

(Refiles to clarify comparison between Q3 y/y number and poll in last paragraph)

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second, official data showed on Friday, supported by retail sales, a pick-up in mainland tourist arrivals and strong global trade.

The pace was slower than the second quarter’s 1.0 percent growth. One analyst with a quarter-on-quarter forecast expected the economy to have grown a seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent.

From the previous year, gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 3.6 percent, easing from the second quarter’s 3.8 percent. That compared to a median estimate of 3.5 percent of five analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)