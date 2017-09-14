FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index up 0.4 pct y/y
September 14, 2017 / 8:41 AM / in a month

Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index up 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production rose by 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2017
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
    
    
                                 Q2 2017   Q1 2017
 Food, beverages and tobacco         3.0      3.5^
 Textiles and wearing apparel       -4.0      -5.8
 Paper products, printing and        0.1      -0.2
 production of recorded media             
 Metal, computer, electronic        -0.6      0.7^
 and optical products,                    
 machinery and equipment                  
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

