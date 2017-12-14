FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Q3 industrial production index up 0.3 pct
December 14, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 2 days ago

Hong Kong Q3 industrial production index up 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017,
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
    
                                 Q3 2017   Q2 2017
 Food, beverages and tobacco        +2.8     +3.0 
 Textiles and wearing apparel       -4.0     -4.2^
 Paper products, printing and       -1.6     +0.1^
 production of recorded media             
 Metal, computer, electronic        -1.1     -0.4^
 and optical products,                    
 machinery and equipment                  
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
