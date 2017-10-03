FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong August retail sales rise 2.7 pct yr/yr
October 3, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 14 days ago

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 2.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - August retail sales data (percent change
from a year earlier):

          2017                                        
          Aug   July  June  May   April   March   Feb
 Value    2.7   4.0   0.1   0.4    0.1     3.0    -5.8
 Volume   3.2   4.5^  0.5   0.6    -0.1    2.6    -6.2
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    In the three months through August, the volume of sales was
down by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.

    COMMENTARY:
    Retail sales grew moderately year-over-year earlier in
August, supported mainly by the prevailing sanguine consumer
sentiment amid a full-employment situation, a government
spokesman indicated.
    The near-term outlook for retail sales should remain
positive given the favourable job and income conditions and
stabilisation of inbound tourism. However, various external
uncertainties continue to be a concern. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2xWGTzw

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

