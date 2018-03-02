Hong Kong Jan retail sales rise 4.1 pct y/y

March 2 (Reuters) - Following is Hong Kong's retail sales data for January. (percent change from a year earlier): 2018 2017 Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Value 4.1 5.8 7.6^ 3.9 5.7 2.7 4.0 Volume 2.2 4.3 7.0^ 3.6 5.6 3.2 4.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales increased moderately in January over a year earlier, notwithstanding the drag on the year-on-year rate of change due to the difference in timing of the Chinese New Year, which fell in mid-February this year but late January last year. This suggests that consumer sentiment has been rather robust in the early months of 2018. Nevertheless, it would be more useful to analyse the retail sales figures for January and February combined, when available, to show more clearly the underlying growth trend. Looking ahead, favourable job and income conditions and a sustained recovery in inbound tourism should continue to render solid support to retail businesses in the near term. LINK: -- To view the details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website: bit.ly/2Fj7hb6 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)