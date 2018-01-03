Hong Kong November retail sales rise 7.5 pct yr/yr

Jan 3 (Reuters) - November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Value 7.5 3.9 5.7 2.7 4.0 0.1 0.4 Volume 6.9 3.6 5.6 3.2 4.5 0.5 0.6 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose by 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales accelerated to show appreciable year-on-year growth in November 2017, reflecting the visible growth in visitor arrivals and the sanguine consumer sentiment during the period. The near-term outlook for retail sales remains positive, as consumer sentiment is buttressed by the favourable employment and income situation, and as inbound tourism continues to recover. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2lHVKHi (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)