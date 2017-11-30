FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong October retail sales rise 3.9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 2 days ago

Hong Kong October retail sales rise 3.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - October retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
         2017                                        
          Oct   Sept   Aug   July  June  May   April
 Value    3.9   5.7^   2.7   4.0   0.1   0.4    0.1
 Volume   3.6   5.6^   3.2   4.5   0.5   0.6    -0.1
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
rose by 2.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.

    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman said retail sales grew solidly over a
year earlier in October, thanks to optimistic consumer sentiment
and continued revival in inbound tourism.
    Looking ahead, the favourable income and employment
situation, together with the ongoing recovery of inbound
tourism, should continue to render support to retail business in
the near term. The government will continue to closely monitor
the situation, the spokesman said.


    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2AKe9MJ
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.