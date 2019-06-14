China tells U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

A woman looks at notes posted on a board following protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it summoned a senior U.S. embassy official to lodge stern representations over recent U.S. actions regarding Hong Kong and urged Washington to stop interfering in the city’s affairs immediately.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned Robert Forden, the U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing, and urged Washington not to not take any actions that harm Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, the ministry said in a statement.