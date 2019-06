China condemns violent behaviour in Hong Kong, supports government

Police close a barrier surrounding the Legislative Council building after violent clashes during a protest against a proposed extradition bill with China in Hong Kong, China, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the central government strongly condemns the violent behaviour of protesters in Hong Kong and supports the government there.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a news briefing in Beijing.

Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in Hong Kong on Thursday as hundreds of people remained on the streets to protest a planned extradition law with mainland China, a day after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators.