Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired pepper spray at protesters near government buildings on Wednesday as tensions ramped up over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong demonstrators surrounded the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature earlier in the day, forcing it to postpone a second round of debate on the extradition bill.