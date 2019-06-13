Taiwan says Hong Kong's planned extradition law triggers human rights concerns

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks before signing up for Democratic Progressive Party's 2020 presidential candidate nomination in Taipei, Taiwan March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday Hong Kong’s planned extradition law has triggered concern about human rights.

Hong Kong has this week been rocked by protests against the proposed law, which is backed by Beijing but which many Hong Kong residents feel will curtail freedoms.

Tsai told reporters in Taipei that Taiwan supported Hong Kong’s fight for freedom, and that the self-ruled island would not accept a “one country two systems” model proposed by China, which considers Taiwan its own.