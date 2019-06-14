China calls on U.S. not to pass Hong Kong-related legislation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on the United States on Friday not to pass legislation in response to a crisis in Hong Kong over a proposed extradition law.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing that any plots to bring chaos to Hong Kong would not succeed, after U.S. lawmakers on Thursday proposed legislation that would require the U.S. secretary of state to issue an annual certification of Hong Kong’s autonomy to justify special treatment under the U.S. Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.