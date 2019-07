Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that attempts by what it called some irresponsible figures in the West to stoke turbulence in Hong Kong and contain China’s development will fail.

Yang Guang, spokesman for China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a media briefing in Beijing.