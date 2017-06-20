FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing will announce retirement "when he decides"
June 20, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing will announce retirement "when he decides"

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman Li Ka-shing was in "very good health" and would make an announcement when he decides to step down.

The group made the statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report that Li told associates he plans to step down as chairman by next year, when he turns 90.

"Mr Li has from time to time talked about his retirement and his confidence in (deputy chairman) Victor (Li Tzar-kuoi) to lead the company," a company spokesman said in an email.

"Mr Li is in very good health and will make his official announcement when he decides to retire." (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

