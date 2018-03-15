FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 4:18 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Exclusive: Shell close to clinching Hong Kong's first LNG import deal - sources

Jessica Jaganathan

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is close to bagging a deal to supply Hong Kong with liquefied natural gas (LNG), beating out major competitors for the right to be the first company to supply LNG to the area.

A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Shell has edged out companies such as Malaysia’s Petronas to supply LNG through a long-term contract to Hong Kong utility CLP Power, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The deal will be for about 10 years to supply about 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from after 2020, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
