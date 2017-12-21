FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong dollar falls to weakest in nearly two years
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 5 days ago

Hong Kong dollar falls to weakest in nearly two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar fell to its softest level in nearly two years against the U.S. dollar in late morning trade on Thursday.

The local currency changed hands at 7.8278 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 20, 2016.

The Hong Kong dollar’s depreciation is due to strong demand for U.S. dollars near the end of the year and its weakness is expected to continue as monetary policy normalisation and U.S. tax cuts could bring more funds back to the United States.

The Hong Kong dollar, pegged against the greenback, fluctuates between 7.75 and 7.85 per dollar, and the HKMA is required to intervene if it hits either end of the currency band. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.