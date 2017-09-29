TABLE-Hong Kong's Aug drawndown mortgage loans fall 13.3 pct

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$28.1 billion ($3.60 billion) in August, down 13.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: 2017 2017 Aug July M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 28,091 32,416 -13.3 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 5,922 7,490 -20.9 Secondary market 13,315 14,419 -7.7 Refinancing 10,824 11,774 -8.1 TOTAL 30,061 33,683 -10.8 No. of applications 10,908 9,090 20.0 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,178,118 1,172,032 0.5 mln) Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.00 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.1 2.0 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.4 95.9 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2fvoxeo ($1 = 7.8102 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)