TABLE-Hong Kong's December drawndown mortgage loans fall 12.1 pct m/m

Jan 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.2 billion ($2.97 billion) in December, down 12.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 Dec Nov M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,236 26,426 -12.1 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 4,655 7,006 -33.6 Secondary market 15,628 18,669 -16.3 Refinancing 7,517 10,110 -25.6 TOTAL 27,800 35,785 -22.3 No. of applications (cases) 10,520 12,265 -14.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,205,82 1,199,04 0.6 8 9 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.02 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.8 2.2 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 89.8 92.4 offered rates) (pct) For details, click: bit.ly/2EpERZS ($1 = 7.8193 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)