FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's December drawndown mortgage loans fall 12.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$23.2 billion ($2.97 billion) in December, down 12.1 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                  2017      2017              
                                  Dec       Nov       M/M Pct
                                                      Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)   23,236    26,426    -12.1
                                                      
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                         
                  Primary market  4,655     7,006     -33.6
                Secondary market  15,628    18,669    -16.3
                    Refinancing   7,517     10,110    -25.6
 TOTAL                            27,800    35,785    -22.3
                                                      
 No. of applications (cases)      10,520    12,265    -14.2
                                                      
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)      1,205,82  1,199,04  0.6
                                  8         9         
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                              
 (more than 3 months)             0.03      0.02      
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)     0.02      0.02      
                                                      
 Proportion of new mortgage                           
 loans                                                
 priced with reference to:                            
        best lending rates (pct)  2.8       2.2       
      HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  89.8      92.4      
            offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click: bit.ly/2EpERZS

($1 = 7.8193 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.