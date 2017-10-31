FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in 21 hours

TABLE-Hong Kong's September drawndown mortgage loans fall 1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$27.8 billion ($3.56 billion) in September, down 1 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                              2017        2017               
                              Sept        Aug         M/M Pct
                                                      Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$    27,806      28,091      -1.0
 mln)                                                 
                                                      
 New loan approvals (HK$                              
 mln)                                                 
              Primary market  6,311       5,922       6.6
            Secondary market  13,921      13,315      4.6
                Refinancing   9,305       10,824      -14.0
 TOTAL                        29,537      30,061      -1.7
                                                      
 No. of applications (cases)  11,376      10,908      4.3
                                                      
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)  1,186,856   1,178,118   0.7
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                              
 (more than 3 months)         0.02        0.03        
 Rescheduled loan ratio       0.02        0.00        
 (pct)                                                
                                                      
 Proportion of new mortgage                           
 loans                                                
 priced with reference to:                            
    best lending rates (pct)  2.2         2.1         
  HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  93.4        95.4        
        offered rates) (pct)                          
 
    For details, click: bit.ly/2lvT2Hc

($1 = 7.8011 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
